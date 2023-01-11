High school sports roundup for Jan. 10, 2023

Boys basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 62-47

Score by quarter: Total

Edmonds-Woodway 19-20-12-11 62

Lynnwood 14-11-18- 4 47

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Steven Warren Jr. 17, Dennis Karl 10, Gabe Cavalier 9, Drew Warner 8, Makan Apio 6, Luke Boland 6, Ben Hanson 4, Will Bates 2

Lynnwood scorers:

Keegan Williams 22, Jace Hampson 9, Cimaryus Sterling 6, Yafett Sebhatu 5, Jordan Whittle 3, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 5-6; Lynnwood 1-7, 3-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday January 13; 7:15 p.m at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Jan. 12; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 52-25

Score by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 8 – 5 – 7 – 5 25

Mountlake Terrace 9-14-13-16 52

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jaxon Dubiel 16, Chris Meegan 16, Svayjeet Singh 6, Rayshaun Connor 4, Zaveon Jones 4, Nic Sylvester 4, Talan Zenk 2

Meadowdale scorers:

Jaymon Wright 12, David Janzen 3, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 3, Henock Tsegay 3, Noah Million 2, Simon Paulos 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-2, 8-4; Meadowdale 1-7, 4-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Monroe; Friday January 13; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville-Pilchuck; Thursday, Jan. 12; 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 69-46

Score by quarter: Total

Lynnwood 27-12-19-11 69

Edmonds-Woodway 14-11- 7- 14 46

Lynnwood scorers:

Aniya Hooker 30, Teyah Clark 20, Kayla Lorenz 12, Jocelyn Tamayo 4, Mataya Canda 3

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Kylie Richards 11, Indira Carey-Boxley 10, Halle Waram 8, Nyakueth Deng 6, Jasmine Fajarillo 3, Ava Frunk 2, Sydney Stumpf 2, Finley Wichers 2, Jade Fajarillo 1, Jane Hanson 1

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-1, 8-3; Edmonds-Woodway 2-6, 4-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m.

Boys swimming

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 147-32

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Andrew Mitchell (SW) 2:02.00; 200 individual medley- Ben Allen (SW) 2:14.86; 50 freestyle- Abel Mitiku (SW) 23.71; Diving- Enzo Rolfe (SW) 132.45; 100 butterfly- Ethan Cunningham (SW) 59.81; 100 freestyle- Mitiku (SW) 52.55; 500 freestyle- Allen (SW) 5:11.92; 100 backstroke- McKinley Martsolf (SW) 1:02.48; 100 breaststroke- Nathan Hagemeier (SW) 1:07.36

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Shorewood (Allen, Hagemeier, Cunningham, Larson Buchholz) 1:49.05; 200 freestyle- Shorewood (Mitiku, Hagemeier, Dean Foral, Mitchell) 1:37.15; 400 freestyle- Shorewood (Mitiku, Buchholz, Allen, Cunningham) 3:35.19

Records: Shorewood 2-0; Lynnwood 0-3

Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Thursday, Jan. 12; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Boys wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 42-30

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorecrest; Thursday, Jan. 12; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 42-24

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-0; Cedarcrest 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Marysville Pilchuck Premier Wrestling Tour; Saturday, Jan. 14; 9:30 a.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Lynnwood vs.Archbishop Murphy

No details reported

Records:

Lynnwood next match: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday, Jan. 12; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits