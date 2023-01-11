High school sports roundup for Jan. 10, 2023

Boys basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 62-47

Lynnwood senior guard Keegan Williams (24) shoots over Edmonds-Woodway senior guard William Bates (12) during the Royals-Warriors game Tuesday night at Lynnwood High School. (Photos by Michael Bury)
EW senior guard Ben Hanson (3) dribbles past Lynnwood sophomore point guard Cimaryus Sterling (1).
EW junior guard Steven Warren (24) goes for the finger-roll layup under Lynnwood senior forward Jordan Whittle (0).
Lynnwood senior guard Keegan Williams (24) keeps E-W senior guard William Bates (12) from shooting under the basket.
Lynnwood junior guard Jace Hampson (2) and senior guard Keegan Williams (24) double team E-W senior guard Makanakealoha Apio (4).
EW freshman guard Dennis Karl (33) flies high for the rebound with Lynnwood senior forward Jordan Whittle (0).
EW senior guard Liam Lang (14) scrambles for a loose ball with Lynnwood junior guard Nathan Sabhatu (23).
EW senior guard Ben Hanson (3) shoots over Lynnwood senior forward Jordan Whittle (0).

Score by quarter: Total
Edmonds-Woodway 19-20-12-11 62
Lynnwood 14-11-18- 4 47

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Steven Warren Jr. 17, Dennis Karl 10, Gabe Cavalier 9, Drew Warner 8, Makan Apio 6, Luke Boland 6, Ben Hanson 4, Will Bates 2

Lynnwood scorers:
Keegan Williams 22, Jace Hampson 9, Cimaryus Sterling 6, Yafett Sebhatu 5, Jordan Whittle 3, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 5-6; Lynnwood 1-7, 3-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday January 13; 7:15 p.m at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Jan. 12; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 52-25

Meadowdale High School’s Devon Waldrop-Leathers (20) drives to the hoop guarded by Mountlake Terrace’s Svayjeet Singh in a game at Meadowdale on Jan 10. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel (15) tries for a layup guarded by David Janzen (25).
Meadowdale Maverick Jaymon Wright (5) glides in for a layup guarded by Talan Zenk (25).
Chris Meegan (11) battles for a rebound with Jaymon Wright (5).
The Mavs’ Henock Tsegay shoots a 3-pointer in the first half.
Jaxon Dubiel (15) moves to block a shot by Jaymon Wright (5).
Zaveon Jones (41) is hemmed in on all sides by the Mavericks.

Score by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 8 – 5 – 7 – 5 25
Mountlake Terrace 9-14-13-16 52

Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jaxon Dubiel 16, Chris Meegan 16, Svayjeet Singh 6, Rayshaun Connor 4, Zaveon Jones 4, Nic Sylvester 4, Talan Zenk 2

Meadowdale scorers:
Jaymon Wright 12, David Janzen 3, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 3, Henock Tsegay 3, Noah Million 2, Simon Paulos 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-2, 8-4; Meadowdale 1-7, 4-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Monroe; Friday January 13; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville-Pilchuck; Thursday, Jan. 12; 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 69-46

Score by quarter: Total
Lynnwood 27-12-19-11 69
Edmonds-Woodway 14-11- 7- 14 46

Lynnwood scorers:
Aniya Hooker 30, Teyah Clark 20, Kayla Lorenz 12, Jocelyn Tamayo 4, Mataya Canda 3

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Kylie Richards 11, Indira Carey-Boxley 10, Halle Waram 8, Nyakueth Deng 6, Jasmine Fajarillo 3, Ava Frunk 2, Sydney Stumpf 2, Finley Wichers 2, Jade Fajarillo 1, Jane Hanson 1

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-1, 8-3; Edmonds-Woodway 2-6, 4-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m.

Boys swimming

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 147-32

Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Andrew Mitchell (SW) 2:02.00; 200 individual medley- Ben Allen (SW) 2:14.86; 50 freestyle- Abel Mitiku (SW) 23.71; Diving- Enzo Rolfe (SW) 132.45; 100 butterfly- Ethan Cunningham (SW) 59.81; 100 freestyle- Mitiku (SW) 52.55; 500 freestyle- Allen (SW) 5:11.92; 100 backstroke- McKinley Martsolf (SW) 1:02.48; 100 breaststroke- Nathan Hagemeier (SW) 1:07.36

Relay event winners:
200 medley- Shorewood (Allen, Hagemeier, Cunningham, Larson Buchholz) 1:49.05; 200 freestyle- Shorewood (Mitiku, Hagemeier, Dean Foral, Mitchell) 1:37.15; 400 freestyle- Shorewood (Mitiku, Buchholz, Allen, Cunningham) 3:35.19

Records: Shorewood 2-0; Lynnwood 0-3
Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Thursday, Jan. 12; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Boys wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 42-30
No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorecrest; Thursday, Jan. 12; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 42-24
No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-0; Cedarcrest 2-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Marysville Pilchuck Premier Wrestling Tour; Saturday, Jan. 14; 9:30 a.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Lynnwood vs.Archbishop Murphy
No details reported

Records:
Lynnwood next match: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday, Jan. 12; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

