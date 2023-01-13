High school sports roundup for Jan. 12, 2023

Boys basketball

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 59-46

Score by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 11-12-23-13 59

Marysville Pilchuck 13-11-10-12 46

Meadowdale scorers:

Malik Robinson 20, Jaymon Wright 16, Henock Tsegay 10, David Janzen 7, Avery Pelote 3, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 2, Dylan Petteys 1

Marysville Pilchuck scorers:

Tommy Nguyen 18, Jackson Poe 8, Benjamin Baxter 5, Hannon Dixon 5, Patrick Gardner 4, Gaylan Gray 4, Unknown 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-7, 5-8; Marysville Pilchuck 0-8, 0-13

Meadowdale next game: at Bellingham; Friday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m.

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 75-49

Marysville Getchell top scorers:

Bubba Palacol 23, Shawn Etheridge 17, Jayden Sellers 7

Lynnwood top scorers:

Keegan Williams 18, Jace Hampson 10

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 5-3, 9-4; Lynnwood 1-8, 3-10

Lynnwood next game: vs Hazen; Monday, Jan.16; 1:30 p.m. at Renton High School

Boys wrestling

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 63-15

106- Phillipe Ban (L) won by forfeit; 113- Ashton Myers (L) won by forfeit; 120- Karem Boukari (L) won by forfeit; 126- Eric Ly (L) won by forfeit; 132- Bryant Kenneth (C) won by decision 12-5; 138- Kayden Richman Myers (L) decision over Francisco Cantreras (C) 7-2; 145- Gale Arena Buxton (C) pinned Chandler Olds (L) 0:21; 152- Nathan Williams (L) pinned Ryan Joseph Frodshman (C) 2:27; 160- Malik Tunkara (L) pinned Caleb Sherman (C) 1:48; 170- Matthew Van (L) won by forfeit; 182- Andy Chavez-Bautista (L) won by forfeit; 195- Daniel Ulloa (L) won by forfeit; 220- Andrew Weiker (C) pinned Adrian Gau 1:45; 285- Dylan White (L) pinned James Wilkes (C) 1:06

Records: Lynnwood 2-2; Cedarcrest 2-3

Lynnwood next match: vs Lakewood; Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 48-18

132- Jack Bode (MT) pinned Avi Wylen (S) 2:31; 138- Isaac Williams (MT) defeated Kenneth Adams Jr. 10-4; 145- Malachi Hashimoto (MT) pinned Shammy King Jr. 1:09; 152- Finn Kennedy (S) pinned Bryce Pawling (MT) 3:06; 160- Peter Grimm (S) pinned Angelo Impaque (MT) 1:00; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) decision over Max Rutledge (S) 4-0; 182- Double forfeit; 195- Carter Nichols (S) pinned Ryan Pineda (MT) 0:43; 220- Jessie Gigrich (S) won by forfeit; 285- Evan Claar (S) won by forfeit; 106- Neta Navot (S) won by forfeit; 113- Double forfeit; 120- Micah Fergerson (S) won by forfeit; 126- Joseph Martinez (S) won by forfeit

Records: Shorecrest 4-0-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-5

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy and Everett; Thursday, Jan. 19; 5:30 p.m. at Everett High School

Boys swimming

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 114-24

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Minh Nguyen (K) 2:12.54; 200 medley- Luke Garcia (K) 2:38.93; 50 freestyle- Jayden Costa (M) 25.63; Diving- Eli Farmer (K) 160.80; 100 freestyle- Garcia (K) 59.15; 100 backstroke- Dante Weerasooriya (K) 1:18.31; 100 breaststroke- Ryan Chai (K) 1:14.20

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Kamiak (Max Sarakhanov, Garcia, Weerasooriya, Vadim Krutiy) 2:11.37; 200 freestyle- Kamiak (Aaron Vu, Braden Watkins, Jaiden Yoon, Zack Warren) 1:56.24

Records: Kamiak 4-2; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday January 17; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 130-37

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 129-41

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 106-60

Dual meet at Lynnwood Pool

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 2:02.76; 200 medley- Jiahao Zeng (S) 2:12.75; 50 freestyle- Kason Kirkpatrick (S) 23.95; 100 butterfly- Sean Neils (S) 55.91; 100 freestyle- Kirkpatrick (S) 52.06; 500 freestyle- Tyler (L) 5:35.17; 100 backstroke- Neils (S) 55.66; 100 breaststroke- Finn Corbin (S) 1:06.45

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Shorecrest (Zeng, Porter Lewis, Kirkpatrick, Neils) 1:43.74; 200 freestyle- Shorecrest (Corbin, Wyatt Zapalac, Lewis, Kirkpatrick) 1:36.58; 400 freestyle- Shorecrest (Dutch Chandler, Zeng, Zander Muilenburg, Neils) 3:41.25

Records: Shorecrest 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Lynnwood 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood next meet: vs Everett; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 2:30 p.m. at Everett YMCA

— Compiled by Steve Willits