High school sports roundup for Jan. 16, 2023

Boys basketball
Lynnwood defeated Hazen 58-45
Scoring by quarter: Total
Hazen 12-12- 9- 12 45
Lynnwood 21-11-14-12 58
Lynnwood scorers:
Keegan Williams 22, Jordan Whittle 9, Cimaryus Sterling 8, Jace Hampson 6, Yafett Sebhatu 4, Navtej Kaile 3, Noor Ahmadzai 2, Myles Golston 2, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 2
Hazen scorers:
Kian Demagajes 9, Vishon Antoine 8, Jaiden Damus 8, Deschman Armour 5, Jaidyn Holmes 5, Kenyon Andrews 4, Anton Maquiraya 4, Chase Cortez 2
Records: Lynnwood 4-10; Hazen 0-11
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 7:15 p.m.
Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 73-43
Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 10-13-10-10 43
Stanwood 21-15-15-22 73
Stanwood scorers:
Owen Thayer 21, John Floyd 20, Max Mayo 9, Gary Grisham 8, Cole Williams 7, Colby Campbell 6, Aidan Manzuk 2
Meadowdale scoers:
David Janzen 11, Henock Tsegay 10, Jaymon Wright 10, Malik Robinson 6, Avery Pelote 3, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 3
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 8-2, 13-2; Meadowdale 2-8, 6-9
Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
