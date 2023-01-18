High school sports roundup for Jan. 17, 2023

Boys swimming

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 127-43

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 83-82

Dual Meet at Lynnwood Pool

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Sean Neils (S) 1:47.59; 50 freestyle- Mate Pallos (EW) 23.45; 100 butterfly- Tristan Serrano (S) 57.72; 100 freestyle- Evan Thompson (S) 56.15; 500 freestyle- Neils (S) 4:59.36; 100 breaststroke- Ian Reece (S) 1:06.19

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Shorecrest (Jiahao Zeng, Porter Lewis, Kason Kirkpatrick, Reece) 1:44.75; 200 freestyle- Shorecrest (Serrano, Reece, Colton Stoecker, Neils) 1:35.27; 400 freestyle- Shorecrest (Zeng, Serrano, Kirkpatrick, Neils) 3:31.61

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Jan. 19; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: at Kamiak; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 3:15 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Everett 74-56

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 2:03.54; 200 medley- Alex Lee (L) 2:25.53; 50 freestyle- Calkins (L) 26.49; 100 butterfly- Charlie Henggeler (E) 1:05.15; 100 freestyle- Derek Olson (E) 58.95; 500 freestyle- Min Choi (L) 7:43.09; 100 backstroke- Tyler (L) 1:04.85; 100 backstroke- Jacob Conrad (E) 1:24.22

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Lynnwood (Lee, Choi, Daniel Calkins, Matias Andry) 2:02.06; 200 freestyle- Lynnwood (Tyler, Caleb Schuntzius, Calkins, Lee) 1:46.24; 400 freestyle- Everett (Gavin Ryan, Henggeler, Conrad, Olson) 4:16.36

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 19; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 139-16

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Arthur Shurtleff (J) 2:25.00; 200 medley- Ethan Chen-Parks (J) 2:15.80; 50 freestyle- Ethan Georgiev (J) 23.05; 100 butterfly- Chen-Parks (J) 57.07; 100 freestyle- Nathaniel Nguyen (J) 53:48; 500 freestyle- Georgiev (J) 5:26.64; 100 backstroke- Shurtleff (J) 1:06.83; 100 breaststroke- Jaelen Oh (J) 1:14.70

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Jackson (Georgiev, Nikolai Esparza, Chen-Parks, Nguyen) 1:42.60; 200 freestyle- Jackson (Chen-Parks, Bryan Chen, Georgiev, Esparza) 1:39.35; 400 freestyle- Jackson (Oh, Vedant Grover, Chen, Logan Dam) 4:17.50

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Girls wrestling

Arlington, Cedarcrest, Edmonds-Woodway and Monroe

at Cedarcrest High School

No details reported

Boys basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 67-50

Jaxon Dubiel led the Mountlake Terrace Hawks with 27 points as the Hawks jumped out to a 28-15 halftime lead on the way to the victory over the Everett Seagulls.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Everett 9- 6- 21-14 50

Mountlake Terrace 13-15-28-11 67

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jaxon Dubiel 27, Zaveon Jones 13, Svayjeet Singh 11, Andrew Delgadillo 6, Logan Tews 5, Talan Zenk 3, Chris Meegan 2

Everett scorers:

Danny Savovic 19, Ty Bloomfield 13, Hayden Conaxis 8, Isaiah White 6, Mauricio Garcia-Luna 2, Mohamed Juma 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-1, 10-4; Everett 7-3, 9-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 62-48

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-6, 5-9; Lynnwood 1-9, 4-11

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 64-40

Scoring by quarter: Total

Arlington 9-20-17-18 64

Edmonds-Woodway 9-11- 5- 15 40

Arlington scorers:

Leyton Martin 19, Ty Rusko 13, Jake Willis 11, Silas Miller 9, David Zachman 6, Billy Kooy 4, Kaid Hunter 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Jen Simonson 9, Steven Warren Jr. 7, Will Bates 6, Drew Warner 5, Ben Hanson 4, Luke Boland 3, Gabe Cavalier 3, Aiden Johansen 3

Records (league and overall): Arlington 9-1, 12-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-7, 5-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lincoln (Seattle); Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls basketball

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 63-44

Kayla Lorenz scored a career-high 31 points, including seven 3-point baskets, as the Royals improved their Wesco record to 8-1 on the season.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Lynnwood 18-17-14-14 63

Archbishop Murphy 10-12-10-12 44

Lynnwood scorers:

Kayla Lorenz 31, Aniya Hooker 14, Teyah Clark 9, Dina Yones 8, Eve Pereira 1

Archbishop Murphy scorers:

Ava Marr 25, Caroline Burns 7, Tatum Russell 5, Brooke Blachly 4, Kayla Hookfin 2, Ari Sullivan 1

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 8-1, 10-3; Archbishop Murphy 6-4, 9-6

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 57-43

Stanwood leading scorers:

Vivienne Berrett 23, Grace Walker 14, Tatum Brager 12

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 15, Sam Medina 8, Audrey Lucas 7, Jordan Leith 6, Mackenzie Tindall 3, Payton Fleishman 2, Kaiya Dotter 2

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 8-1, 12-2; Meadowdale 6-4, 10-5

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits