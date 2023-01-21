High school sports roundup for Jan. 19, 2023

Boys basketball
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 64-62
Jordan Whittle scored with five seconds remaining as the Royals pulled off a win against the Tomahawks. Keegan Williams led Lynnwood in scoring with 26, including 19 in the first half.
Lynnwood scorers:
Keegan Williams 26, Jordan Whittle 10, Cimaryus Sterling 9, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 6, Jace Hampson 5, Noor Ahmadzai 4, Yafett Sebhatu 4
Marysville Pilchuck scorers:
Jackson Poe 22, Benjamin Baxter 12, Tommy Nguyen 12, Hannon Dixon 8, Gaylan Gray 6, Shane Nelson 2
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-9, 5-11; Marysville Pilchuck 1-9, 1-14
Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lincoln (Seattle) 64-43
The Warriors took a 32-21 lead into halftime and then blew the game wide open by outscoring the Lynx 24-8 in the third quarter.
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Ben Hanson 15, Drew Warner 11, Will Bates 10, Jens Simonsen 10, DJ Karl 7, Steven Warren Jr. 6, Julian Gray 3, Aiden Johansen 2
Lincoln scorers:
Hugo Henrikson 15, Edan Gortzak 8, Pace Corsello 6, Gunnar Peterson 5, Thiven Anderson 4, Sidney Han 2, Luke Nowlis 2, Jesse Chatwin 1
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-10; Lincoln 6-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m.
Marysville-Getchell defeated Meadowdale 56-50 (OT)
Meadowdale’s Avery Pelote sent the game into overtime with a bucket at the end of regulation; however, the Chargers outscored the Mavericks 9-3 in overtime on the way to a 56-50 victory.
Marysville Getchell scorers:
Shawn Etheridge 15, Bubba Palacol 15, Wyatt Harris 10, Blaine Palacol 5, Marcus Milham 3, Zach Rice 3, Jayden Sellers 3, Mariano Palacol 2
Meadowdale scorers:
Malik Robinson 17, Avery Pelote 16, Jaymon Wright 10, David Janzen 5, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 2
Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 7-4, 11-5; Meadowdale 2-9, 6-10
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 60-48
The Mountlake Terrace Hawks overcame a nine-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Snohomish Panthers. The Panthers jumped out to a 13-4 lead with 3:21 remaining in the first quarter before the Hawks rallied and went on a 20-2 run over the next eight minutes.
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Zaveon Jones 16, Jaxon Dubiel 15, Chris Meegan 12, Svayjeet Singh 8, Logan Tews 4, Rayshaun Conner 3, Talan Zenk 2
Snohomish scorers:
Jason Roth 19, Amari Biggs 10, Hudson Capelli 7, Drew Davis 6, Jaylen Donaldson 4, Drew Hanson 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 9-1, 11-4; Snohomish 3-7, 5-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs. Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 63-9
Lynnwood scorers:
Aniya Hooker 13, Kenzie Ruse-Martin 9, Jocelyn Tamayo 9, Mataya Canda 8, Kayla Lorenz 7, Ena Dodik 6, Nyree Johnson 4, Madison Myers 3, Shifta Hanchinamani 2, Dina Yonas 2
Marysville Pilchuck scorers:
Vanessa Kennebrew 4, Carla Artacho 2, Jenasea Wise 2, Jaymee Jones 1
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 9-1, 11-3; Marysville Pilchuck 0-10, 0-13
Lynnwood next game: vs Stanwood; Saturday January 21; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 53-28
Meadowdale scorers:
Jordan Leith 9, Ava Powell 9, Gia Powell 9, Payton Fleishman 7, Audrey Lucas 7, Sam Medina 6, Natalie Durbin 4, Mia Brockmeyer 2
Records (league and overall: Meadowdale 7-4, 11-5; Marysville Getchell 3-8, 6-9
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 25; 7:15 p.m.
Boys swimming
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 103-66
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Christian Leaty (MT) 1:57.55; 200 medley- Cole Leaty (MT) 2:10.85; 50 freestyle- Riki Kobayashi (MT) 26.23; 100 butterfly- Antonio Nguyen (MT) 59.85; 100 freestyle- Leaty (MT) 53.87; 500 freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 5:25.31; 100 backstroke- Leaty (MT) 59.91; 100 breaststroke- Chris McLellan (MT) 1:13.14
Relay event winners:
200 medley- Mountlake Terrace (Leaty, Nguyen, McLellan, Kobayashi) 1:51.71; 200 freestyle- Mountlake Terrace (Leaty, Kobayashi, Nguyen, McLellan) 1:42.25; 400 freestyle- Lynnwood (Caleb Schnitzius, Daniel Calkins, Alex Lee, Tyler) 3:56.86
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Jan. 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Tuesday Jan. 24; 3 p.m. at Stanwood/Camano YMCA
Boys wrestling
Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 60-18
106- Josh Clark (E) won by forfeit; 113- Ian Lorio (E) won by forfeit; 120- Robert Thorne (E) won by forfeit; 126- Sam Tracy (E) won by forfeit; 132- Hector Cabrera (E) decision over Lex Ballard (MT) 4-2; 138- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Elias Tracy (E) 2:54; 145- Malachi Hashimoto (MT) pinned opponent 3:37; 152- Eli Solheim (E) pinned Bryce Pawling (MT) 1:26; 160- Caden Connors (MT) pinned Maxton Gaitan (E) 1:26; 170- Xandir Grauman (E) decision over Koby Sedy 4-2; 182- Jase Caveny (E) won by forfeit; 195- Hollis Bontrager (E) won by forfeit; 220- Julian Tabin (E) pinned Abraham Ibrovimov (MT) 1:54; 285- Narinder Chana (E) won by forfeit
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 7 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
