High school sports roundup for Jan. 20-21, 2023

Friday, Jan. 20

Boys wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 75-3

106- Aiden Doung (EW) won by forfeit; 113- Jude Haines (EW) decision over Lukah Washburn 5-4 (OT); 120- Maddox Millikan (M) decision over AP Tran 11-4; 126- Dylan Rice (EW) pinned Miguel Garcia (M) 1:45; 132- Brian Ramirez (EW) pinned Samir Muhic (M) 0:59; 138- Alex Bloy (EW) pinned Christopher Ramierz (M) 1:41; 145- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Matthew Sleipness (M) 3:35; 152- Sergio Lopez (EW) pinned Destiny Isokpan (M) 1:06; 160- Liam Fitting (EW) pinned Luis Partida Del Rosario (M) 3:02; 170- Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Jackson Zollars (M) 4:40; 182- Alex White (EW) pinned Lohgan Sloan (M) 3:10; 195- Danny Vasquez (EW) won by forfeit; 220- Vaughn Yaney (EW) pinned Grayson Campbell 1:05; 285- Edsen Belaire (EW) won by forfeit

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0; Meadowdale 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 25; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 45-29

160- Malik Tunkara (L) defeated Paddy Andresen (S) 10-8 (OT); 170- Mak Kankler (SW) pinned Mathew Van (S) 4:26; 182- Alberto Solano (S) pinned Andy Chavez (L) 1:42; 195- Matt Burns (S) pinned Hames George (L) 2:25; 220- Hunter Tibodeau (S) pinned Adrian Gau (L) 1:16; 285- Milan Johnson (S) pinned Dylan White (L) 3:43; 106- Phillipe Ban (L) decision over Eli Jeppsen 11-9 (OT); 113- Ashton Myers (L) pinned Owen Mulder (S) 120- Eric Ly (L) technical fall over Finn Bachler (S) 20-4; 126- Bryan Nunez (L) pinned Eion Ritter (S) 3:11; 132- Masa Taura (S) pinned Chandler Olds (L) 0:49; 138- James Nottingham (S) decision over Mateo Phillips (L) 7-0; 145- Kayden Myers (L) pinned Jonathan Burkholder; 152- Isaac Van Horn (S) pinned Nate Williams (L) 2:43

Records: Shorewood 3-1; Lynnwood 2-4

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 43-33

Scoring by quarter: Total

Shorewood 9-6-13-5 33

Mountlake Terrace 12-9-9-13 43

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Maya Davis 17, Cameron Dunn 8, Mya Sheffield 7, Sierra Sonko 5, Jordan Wagner 5, Maile Armstrong 1

Shorewood scorers:

Rylie Gettman 9, Rachel Te 8, Vanessa Spadafora 6, Kate Evans 4, Addi Trull 3, Izze Peijs 2, Ella Emanuel 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-5, 9-7; Shorewood 5-5, 7-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday Jan. 25; 7:15 p.m.

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 60-29

No details reported

Records (league and overall): 6-5, 11-5; Edmonds-Woodway 2-9, 4-12

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Jan. 25; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 66-29

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mountlake Terrace 22-16-14-14 66

Shorewood 4- 1- 16- 8 29

The Hawks scored the game’s first 16 points on their way to a 38-5 halftime lead. The win improves Terrace’s league record to 10-1 as MTHS remain in a tie for first place with Arlington atop the Wesco 3A standings.

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Zaveon Jones 13, Logan Tews 13, Chris Meegan 12, Talan Zenk 10, Rayshaun Connor 7, Jaxon Dubiel 7, Svayjeet Singh 2, Nic Sylvester 2

Shorewood scorers:

Jaden Messer 17, Nathanael Daniel 7, Nathaniel Burkell 3, Logan Anderson 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-1, 12-4; Shorewood 4-6, 8-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 68-57

Monroe leading scorers:

Stevie Kuhnle Jr. 18, Eli Hogan 15, Reid Schaeffer 14, Hayden Creswell 8

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:

Drew Warner 21, Jens Simonsen 9, Steven Warren Jr. 9

Records (league and overall): Monroe 9-2, 13-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-8, 6-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday January 24: 7:15 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 66-12

No details reported

Saturday, Jan. 21

Girls basketball

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 64-55

Girls wrestling

Lady Hawk Invitational

At Mountlake Terrace High School

Team Scores:

Arlington 199, Mount Baker 178, Lake Stevens 166.5, Marysville Pilchuck 144.5, Everett 110, Meridian 84, Edmonds-Woodway 78, Hazen 67, Lynden 55, Mountlake Terrace 42, Jackson 41, Elma 39, Woodinville 38, Roosevelt 37, Monroe 29, Lynnwood 22, Darrington 15, Archbishop Murphy 0

Edmonds School District wrestlers that finished in the Top 6 in their weight class:

110: Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood) 4th place

115: Marylyne Obare (Mountlake Terrace) 5th place

120: Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace) 2nd place; Ashley Lara (Lynnwood) 4th place

125: Jennifer Reinoso (Edmonds-Woodway) 4th place

130: Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) 5th place

140: Liliana Frank (Edmonds-Woodway) 6th place

145: Jael Whitaker (Edmonds-Woodway) 1st place

170: Vilhelmine Magne (Edmonds-Woodway) 6th place

Boys wrestling

Lynden Tournament

(17 participating schools, including Meadowdale)

Meadowdale wrestlers who placed in the top 6 of their weight class:

126: Miguel Garcia 6th place

160: Luis Partida Del Rosario

— Compiled by Steve Willits