High school sports roundup for Jan. 25, 2022

Girls basketball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 76-66
Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 12-26-18-20 76
Lynnwood 15-19-17-15 66
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 24, Jordan Leith 19, Audrey Lucas 10, Ava Powell 9, Kaiya Dotter 4, Payton Fleishman 4, Sam Medina 4, Natalie Durbin 2
Lynnwood scorers:
Aniya Hooker 19, Kayla Lorenz 18, Eve Pereira 10, Mataya Canda 6, Teyah Clark 6, Nyree Johnson 4, Jocelyn Tamayo 3
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-4, 12-5; Lynnwood 9-3, 11-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 27; 6 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 49-47
Scoring by quarter: Total
Mountlake Terrace 11-13-12-13 49
Edmonds-Woodway 15-11-12- 9 47
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Mya Sheffield 17, Cameron Dunn 14, Maya Davis 13, Maile Armstrong 3, Nicole Penner 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Nyakueth Deng 16, Indira Carey-Boxley 10, Jade Fajarillo 7, Kylie Richards 4, Sydney Stumpf 4, Jane Hanson 2, Halle Waram 2, Finley Wichers 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-5, 10-7; Edmonds-Woodway 2-10, 4-13
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Saturday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 27; 6 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 70-10
126- Kaiju Fergerson (S) pinned Simir Muhic (M) 2:43; 132- Joseph Martinez (S) pinned Miguel Garcia (M) 1:58; 138- Avi Wylen (S) pinned Chris Ramirez (M) 1:22; 145- Shammy King Jr. (S) pinned Tron Bailey (M) 1:16; 152- Owen Watson (S) pinned Destiney Isokpan (M) 5:06; 160- Shokan Conway -Yasuyama (S) major decision over Cameron Platt (M) 17-7; 170- Peter Grimm (S) pinned Kayden Steadman (M) 1:44; 182- Max Rutledge (S) pinned Will Brundage (M) 1:19; 195- Carter Nichols (S) won by forfeit; 220- Jessie Gigrich (S) pinned Grayson Campbell (M) 1:24; 285- Evan Claar (S) won by forfeit; 106- James Lyons (S) won by forfeit; 113- Lukah Washburn (M) major decision over Neta Navot (S) 11-3; 120- Mikey O’Neal (M) pinned Micah Fergerson (S) 1:30
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Jan. 26; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 54-24
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Relentless 7 (at least nine schools participating): Friday, Jan. 27; 3:45 p.m. at Chief Sealth High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco 3A South Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 4; 8 a.m. at Shorecrest High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.