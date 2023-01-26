High school sports roundup for Jan. 25, 2022

Girls basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 76-66

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 12-26-18-20 76

Lynnwood 15-19-17-15 66

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 24, Jordan Leith 19, Audrey Lucas 10, Ava Powell 9, Kaiya Dotter 4, Payton Fleishman 4, Sam Medina 4, Natalie Durbin 2

Lynnwood scorers:

Aniya Hooker 19, Kayla Lorenz 18, Eve Pereira 10, Mataya Canda 6, Teyah Clark 6, Nyree Johnson 4, Jocelyn Tamayo 3

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-4, 12-5; Lynnwood 9-3, 11-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 27; 6 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 49-47

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mountlake Terrace 11-13-12-13 49

Edmonds-Woodway 15-11-12- 9 47

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Mya Sheffield 17, Cameron Dunn 14, Maya Davis 13, Maile Armstrong 3, Nicole Penner 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Nyakueth Deng 16, Indira Carey-Boxley 10, Jade Fajarillo 7, Kylie Richards 4, Sydney Stumpf 4, Jane Hanson 2, Halle Waram 2, Finley Wichers 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-5, 10-7; Edmonds-Woodway 2-10, 4-13

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Saturday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 27; 6 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 70-10

126- Kaiju Fergerson (S) pinned Simir Muhic (M) 2:43; 132- Joseph Martinez (S) pinned Miguel Garcia (M) 1:58; 138- Avi Wylen (S) pinned Chris Ramirez (M) 1:22; 145- Shammy King Jr. (S) pinned Tron Bailey (M) 1:16; 152- Owen Watson (S) pinned Destiney Isokpan (M) 5:06; 160- Shokan Conway -Yasuyama (S) major decision over Cameron Platt (M) 17-7; 170- Peter Grimm (S) pinned Kayden Steadman (M) 1:44; 182- Max Rutledge (S) pinned Will Brundage (M) 1:19; 195- Carter Nichols (S) won by forfeit; 220- Jessie Gigrich (S) pinned Grayson Campbell (M) 1:24; 285- Evan Claar (S) won by forfeit; 106- James Lyons (S) won by forfeit; 113- Lukah Washburn (M) major decision over Neta Navot (S) 11-3; 120- Mikey O’Neal (M) pinned Micah Fergerson (S) 1:30

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Jan. 26; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 54-24

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Relentless 7 (at least nine schools participating): Friday, Jan. 27; 3:45 p.m. at Chief Sealth High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco 3A South Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 4; 8 a.m. at Shorecrest High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits