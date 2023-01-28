High school sports roundup for Jan. 26, 2023

Girls wrestling
Wesco 3A South Dual Meet Championships at Edmonds-Woodway High School
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors girls wrestling team defeated the Shorewood Stormrays 36-30 in the final round to win the first-ever Wesco 3A South Dual Meet Championship at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The Warriors advanced to the championship round by defeating a combined team of wrestlers from Lynnwood/Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace, 33-27.
Round 1- Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace 33-27
Edmonds-Woodway match winners:
100 lbs.- Ny Ny Pendleton
115 lbs.- Hannah Baldock
120 lbs.- Molly O’Donnell
125 lbs.- Jennifer Reinoso
135 lbs.- Grace Fitting
140 lbs.- Liliana Frank
145 lbs.- Jael Whitaker
Championship Round- Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 36-30
Edmonds-Woodway match winners:
115 lbs.- Hannah Baldock
120 lbs.- Molly O’Donnell
125 lbs.- Emily Reed
130 lbs.- Jennifer Reinoso
140 lbs.- Grace Fitting
155 lbs.- Jael Whitaker
Boys swimming
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 127-42
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Zi Wong (K) 2:00.58; 200- individual medley- Lawrence Wang (K) 2:08.85; 50 freestyle- Tsuyoshi Kameda (K) 25.26; 100 butterfly- Kameda (K) 56.18; 100 freestyle- Jack Fast (K) 54.03; 500 freestyle- Josh Bozick (MT); 100 backstroke- Cole Leaty (MT) 1:00.57; 100 breaststroke- Minh Nguyen (K) 1:09.14
Relay event winners:
200 medley relay- Kamiak (Kameda, Wang, Bryan Zi Wong, Fast) 1:48.88; 200 freestyle relay- Kamiak (Isaac Donvinh, Noah Lee, Zi Wong, Fast) 1:43.81; 400 freestyle relay- Kamiak (Kameda, Ryan Chai, Dante Weerasooriya, Wang) 3:44.88
Mountlake Terrace next match: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday, Jan. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Boys wrestling
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 52-27
No details reported
Next match for both schools: Wesco 3A South Tournament (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood); Saturday, Feb.4; 8 a.m. at Shorecrest High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.