High school sports roundup for Jan. 27, 2023

Girls basketball

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 71-40

Scoring by quarter: Total

Edmonds-Woodway 9- 5- 13- 13 40

Meadowdale 15-16-21-19 71

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 19, Natalie Durbin 8, Audrey Lucas 8, Sam Medina 8, Ava Powell 8, Mia Brockmeyer 6, Kaiya Dotter 4, Payton Fleishman 4, Mackenzie Tindall 4, Jordan Leith 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Halle Waram 14, Indira Carey-Boxley 7, Kylie Richards 5, Nya Deng 4, Abi Porter 3, Jasmine Fajarillo 2, Jane Hanson 2, Naomi Limb 2, Jade Fajarillo 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-4, 13-5; Edmonds-Woodway 2-11, 4-14

Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Wednesday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 60-47

Scoring by quarter: Total

Edmonds-Woodway 21-12-12-15 60

Meadowdale 5- 15-13-14 47

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Drew Warner 19, Jens Simonsen 12, Steven Warren Jr. 12, Gabe Cavalier 8, DJ Karl 4, Will Bates 3, Makana Apio 2

Meadowdale scorers:

Malik Robinson 17, Avery Pelote 10, David Janzen 8, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 6, Jaymon Wright 4, Noah Million 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-9, 7-11; Meadowdale 2-11, 6-12

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Monday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 73-39

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mountlake Terrace 24-25-16-8 73

Lynnwood 9- 11- 5-14 39

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jaxon Dubiel 19, Chris Meegan 19, Zaveon Jones 12, Andrew Delgadillo 6, Svayjeet Singh 6, Talan Zenk 4, Rayshaun Connor 3, Nic Sylvester 2, Logan Tews 2

Lynnwood scorers:

Keegan Williams 11, Yafett Sebhatu 5, Jordan Whittle 5, Noor Ahmadzai 4, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 3, Navtej Kaile 3, Myles Golston 3, Jace Hampson 2, Cimaryus Sterling 2, Nathan Sebhatu 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 12-1, 14-4; Lynnwood 3-10, 6-12

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits