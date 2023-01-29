High school sports roundup for Jan. 27, 2023

Girls basketball

Edmonds-Woodway senior Halle Waram (45) brings the ball under the basket against Meadowdale senior Jordan Leith (4) during the Warriors-Mavericks game Friday night at The Stable. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Maverick sophomore Payton Fleishman (0) goes in for the layup against Warrior freshman Indira Carey-Boxly (13) and Warrior senior Nyakueth Deng (5).
Mavs’ sophomore Audrey Lucas (35) shoots over Warriors’ senior Halle Waram (45).
Meadowdale junior Gia Powell (2) with a 3-pointer.
Meadowdale sophomore Kaiya Dotter (3) goes for a layup past E-W freshman Indira Carey-Boxley (13).
Indira Carey-Boxley (13) flies to the basket over Maverick junior Natalie Durbin (10).
Nyakueth Deng (5) grabs a rebound from Maverick senior Ava Powell (14).
E-W freshman Jane Hanson (14) brings the ball up the court.
Warriors’ junior Naomi Limb (44) heads for mid court.

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 71-40

Scoring by quarter: Total
Edmonds-Woodway 9- 5- 13- 13 40
Meadowdale 15-16-21-19 71

Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 19, Natalie Durbin 8, Audrey Lucas 8, Sam Medina 8, Ava Powell 8, Mia Brockmeyer 6, Kaiya Dotter 4, Payton Fleishman 4, Mackenzie Tindall 4, Jordan Leith 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Halle Waram 14, Indira Carey-Boxley 7, Kylie Richards 5, Nya Deng 4, Abi Porter 3, Jasmine Fajarillo 2, Jane Hanson 2, Naomi Limb 2, Jade Fajarillo 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-4, 13-5; Edmonds-Woodway 2-11, 4-14
Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Wednesday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys basketball

Edmonds-Woodway senior Jens Simonsen (1) goes for a layup past two Meadowdale defenders during the Warriors-Mavericks game Friday night at The Stable. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior Drew Warner (5) shoots over Maverick senior Devon Waldrop-Leathers (20).
Maverick senior Malik Robinson (12) goes for a shot as Warrior junior Gabriel Cavalier (34) defends.
E-W senior Ben Hanson (3) defends in the corner against Meadowdale freshman Avery Pelote (34).
Warrior senior William Bates (12) shoots over Maverick junior David Janzen (25).
Mavs’ freshman Avery Pelote (34) eyes the basket as Warrior senior Makanakealoha Apio (4) defends.
Meadowdale junior Jaymon Wright (5) shoots over E-W freshman Julian Gray (22).
Warrior freshman Dennis Karl (33) shoots from the right side.
Maverick senior Devon Waldrop-Leathers (20) grabs a rebound over fallen Warrior senior Jens Simonsen.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 60-47

Scoring by quarter: Total
Edmonds-Woodway 21-12-12-15 60
Meadowdale 5- 15-13-14 47

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Drew Warner 19, Jens Simonsen 12, Steven Warren Jr. 12, Gabe Cavalier 8, DJ Karl 4, Will Bates 3, Makana Apio 2

Meadowdale scorers:
Malik Robinson 17, Avery Pelote 10, David Janzen 8, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 6, Jaymon Wright 4, Noah Million 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-9, 7-11; Meadowdale 2-11, 6-12
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Monday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m.
Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 73-39

Scoring by quarter: Total
Mountlake Terrace 24-25-16-8 73
Lynnwood 9- 11- 5-14 39

Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jaxon Dubiel 19, Chris Meegan 19, Zaveon Jones 12, Andrew Delgadillo 6, Svayjeet Singh 6, Talan Zenk 4, Rayshaun Connor 3, Nic Sylvester 2, Logan Tews 2

Lynnwood scorers:
Keegan Williams 11, Yafett Sebhatu 5, Jordan Whittle 5, Noor Ahmadzai 4, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 3, Navtej Kaile 3, Myles Golston 3, Jace Hampson 2, Cimaryus Sterling 2, Nathan Sebhatu 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 12-1, 14-4; Lynnwood 3-10, 6-12
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

