High school sports roundup for Jan. 3, 2022

Boys basketball

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 57-37

Five different Meadowdale players scored in double digits as the Mavericks built a 27-point third-quarter lead on the way to a 57-37 win over Cascade. Malik Robinson led all scorers with 12 points. Jaymon Wright had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and two steals.

Score by quarter Total

Cascade 8- 7- 4- 18 37

Meadowdale 17-11-17-12 57

Meadowdale scorers:

Malik Robinson 12, David Janzen 11, Henock Tsegay 10, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 10, Jaymon Wright 10, Tate Lynch 2, Simon Paulos 2

Cascade scorers:

Devin Gilbert 9, Ryuhei Srivilay 7, Gavin Wright 5, Aidan Kopra 4, Nate Lagutang 4, Ethan Rabideau 4, Kolten Monteith 2, Javon Slaughter 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-5, 4-6; Cascade 2-2, 5-3

Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 6, 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 69-64 (OT)

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Drew Warner 17, Will Bates 14, Ben Hanson 13, Steven Warren Jr. 12, Makanakealoha Apio 9, Jens Simonsen 4

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-3, 4-4; Snohomish 2-3, 4-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Jan. 4, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 43-32

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks overcame an early first-quarter deficit by outscoring the Cedarcrest Red Wolves 15-0 in the second quarter on the way to a 43-32 victory. The Red Wolves jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Hawks went on a 27-2 run beginning in the middle of the first quarter and into the early third quarter. Mya Sheffield led the Hawks in scoring with 15 points and Kiki Anderson scored 13 for the Red Wolves.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Cedarcrest 8-0-14-10 32

Mountlake Terrace 7-15-13-8 43

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Mya Sheffield 15, Cameron Dunn 13, Maile Armstrong 6, Alexa Brock 4, Maya Davis 2, Jordan Wagner 2, Anais Castillo 1

Cedarcrest scorers:

Kiki Anderson 13, Laine McKenzie 6, Kaylee Rogers 4, Kiley Mercer 3, Audrey Mattison 3, Belle Gellner 2, Payton Mundy 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-3, 6-5; Cedarcrest 0-5, 0-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Thursday, Jan. 5; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 58-46

Score by quarter Total

Lynnwood 13-17-11-17 58

Shorecrest 7- 19- 8-12 46

Lynnwood scorers:

Kayla Lorenz 27, Teyah Clark 8, Mataya Canda 5, Aniya Hooker 5, Eve Pereira 5, Nyree Johnson 4, Dina Yones 4

Shorecrest scorers:

Cassandra Chesnut 24, Jocelyn Shea 8, Galila Abeye 4, Naima Preudhomme 4, Jocelyn Wirch 4

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-1,6-3; Shorecrest 2-3, 6-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Friday, Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-41

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Halle Waram 23, Indira Carey-Boxley 5, Jade Fajarillo 4, Nyakueth Deng 3, Jane Hanson 2, Kylie Richards 2, Sydney Stumpf 2

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 3-2, 6-4; Edmonds-Woodway 1-5, 2-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Thursday, Jan. 5; 7:15 p.m.

