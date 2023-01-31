High school sports roundup for Jan. 30, 2023

Boys basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 63-62

Ben Hanson sunk two free throws with .6 seconds remaining in the game to give the Warriors the victory and potentially a berth in the upcoming District playoffs. Hanson finished the night with 14 points while senior teammate Drew Warner scored a game high 26 points along with 10 rebounds. The win improves Edmonds-Woodway’s league record to 5-9 and overall record to 8-11. The Warriors will conclude their regular season at home on Thursday February 2nd against Shorecrest with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Edmonds-Woodway is currently seeded 10th in the District Rating Percentage Index (RPI) which is used to determine which 12 local teams will qualify for the post season tournament. The tournament field will be announced on Friday or Saturday.

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Drew Warner 26, Ben Hanson 14, Will Bates 6, Steven Warren Jr. 5, Liam Lang 4, DJ Karl 3, Jens Simonson 3, Gabe Cavalier 2

Cascade scorers:

Aiden Kopra 21, Devin Gilbert 17, Nate Lagutang 10, Javon Slaughter 6, Kolten Monteith 3, Gavin Wright 3, Ryuhei Srivilay 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-9, 8-11; Cascade 2-12, 5-13

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits