High school sports roundup for Jan. 6, 2023

Girls basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 57-41

Meadowdale’s Gia Powell (2) drives toward the basket guarded by Shorecrest’s Alexis Paule in a game at Meadowdale High School Jan. 6. (Photos by Joe Christian)
The Mavericks’ Mia Brockmeyer (L) shoots for a 3-pointer guarded by the Scots’ Magnolia Ensign (14).
Ava Powell shoots for 2 under the basket.
Audrey Lucas (35) looks to pass after securing an offensive rebound.
Samantha Medina (24) shoots a running jump shot in the second half.
Jordan Leith (4) focuses on the rim as she fires a 3-point shot.
Natalie Durbin (10) handles the ball looking to pass inside to a teammate.
Payton Fleishman (0) gets around a defender as she drives the baseline.
Mackenzie Tindall (R) dribbles out of trouble after getting a defensive rebound, guarded by Shorecrest’s Cassandra Chesnut (12).

Scoring by half: Total
Shorecrest 20-21 41
Meadowdale 32-25 57

Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 12, Jordan Leith 11, Payton Fleishman 11, Ava Powell 10, Audrey Lucas 6, Samantha Medina 4, Mackenzie Tindall 2, Natalie Durbin 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-2, 9-3; Shorecrest 2-4, 6-4
Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 84-16

Scoring by quarter: Total
Lynnwood 22-27-22-13 84
Cascade 8- 4- 0- 4 16

Lynnwood scorers:
Kayla Lorenz 21, Aniya Hooker 19, Mataya Canda 15, Kenzie Ruse-Martin 8, Teyah Clark 7, Dina Yonas 7, Nyree Johnson 4, Shifa Hanchinamani 2, Ena Dodik 1

Cascade scorers:
Claire Mitchell 6, Abby Surowiec 6, Austyn Davis 2, Sally Sylla 2

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-1, 7-3; Cascade 1-5, 2-7
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 49-47

Edmonds-Woodway freshman guard Dennis Karl (33) ducks under Cedarcrest senior guard Timmy Ojeda-Silva (0) during the Warriors-Red Wolves game Friday night at EWHS. (Photos by Michael Bury and Logan Bury)
EW senior guard Drew Warner (5) works up-court past Cedarcrest junior guard Adam Rawlings [10].
EW senior forward William Bates (12) works out of the double-team under the EW basket.
E-W senior guard Jens Simonsen (1) drives for the basket through Cedarcrest sophomore center Murphy Vliem (32).
E-W senior guard Ben Hanson (3) flies past Cedarcrest sophomore center Murphy Vliem (32) for the score.
Junior guard Steven Warren (24) scores over Cedarcrest junior center Tillman Yowell (22).
Senior guard Liam Lang (14) heads up the court after stealing the ball from Cedarcrest senior guard Timmy Ojeda-Silva (0).

Scores by quarter: Total
Cedarcrest 18-11-14-6 49
Edmonds-Woodway 13-17-8 -9 47

Cedarcrest scorers:
Murphy Vliem 15, Max Taibl 11, Jack Le Blanc 6, Tillman Yowell 6, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 5, Adam Rawlings 4, Connor Haraden 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Drew Warner 17, Steven Warren Jr. 8, Dennis Karl 7, Will Bates 5, Ben Hanson 5, Makan Apio 3, Gabe Cavalier 2

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 2-4, 4-6; Edmonds-Woodway 2-4, 4-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stadium; Saturday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 76-36

Shorecrest scorers:
Keaine Silimon 31, Parker Baumann 17, Anthony Najera 13, Evan Solomon 5, Memphis Dietz 3, Aaron Ngoy 3, Manolo Roque 2, Darek Usitalo 2

Meadowdale scorers:
Jaymon Wright 10, Malik Robinson 7, David Janzen 5, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 5, Dylan Petteys 3, Noah Million 2, Henock Tsegay 2, Tate Lynch 1, Simon Paulos 1

Record (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-1, 7-3; Meadowdale 1-6, 4-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

