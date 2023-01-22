Hundreds gather in Edmonds to welcome the Year of the Rabbit

Hundreds braved the cold temperatures and rain to welcome the Year of the Rabbit during Lunar New Year festivities Saturday in downtown Edmonds.

Scheduled to coincide with the start of the Edmonds Winter Market, the event featured a traditional lion dance and kung fu demonstration by Master David Leong’s Northwest Kung Fu and Fitness.

This is the second annual Lunar New Year Edmonds event, which grew out of a discussion among members of the Edmonds Diversity Commission about the importance of representation in city-recognized holiday celebrations. After the success of the 2022 event, organizers formed a new nonprofit, Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE). The group seeks to empower the city’s diverse cultural communities to share their traditions and celebrations.

— Photos by Misha Carter