Hundreds gather in Edmonds to welcome the Year of the Rabbit

Posted: January 21, 2023 6
Lunar New Year volunteer Melinda Woods displays giveaways for the event Saturday.
(L-R) Richard Taylor Jr., Ross Griffin and Donnie Griffin — all of Edmonds — enjoy the festivities.
Lunar New Year lion dance costume.
Master David F. Leong explains the history of the lion dance.
Scrolls presented at the Lion Dance represent good wishes and prosperity for everyone.
An offering of food eaten by the lion symbolizes blessings and wealth for the audience.
Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson welcomes and thanks the audience for attending the Lunar New Year celebration.
Hundreds of people braved the elements and enjoyed the lion dance despite the blustery weather.
Mayor Mike Nelson feeds the lion a red envelope, which brings good luck.
L-R, Edmonds resident Maria Montalvo with her husband, State Rep. Strom Peterson, and her mother, prepare to watch the lion dance.
Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen teaches the audience how to say Happy Lunar New Year in Chinese: “Gong hei fat choy” (wishing you happiness and prosperity).

Hundreds braved the cold temperatures and rain to welcome the Year of the Rabbit during Lunar New Year festivities Saturday in downtown Edmonds.

Scheduled to coincide with the start of the Edmonds Winter Market, the event featured a traditional lion dance and kung fu demonstration by Master David Leong’s Northwest Kung Fu and Fitness.

This is the second annual Lunar New Year Edmonds event, which grew out of a discussion among members of the Edmonds Diversity Commission about the importance of representation in city-recognized holiday celebrations. After the success of the 2022 event, organizers formed a new nonprofit, Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE). The group seeks to empower the city’s diverse cultural communities to share their traditions and celebrations.

Learn more here.

— Photos by Misha Carter

