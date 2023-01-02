Hundreds welcome 2023 in Edmonds with New Year’s Day dip

An estimated 500 hearty souls gathered at Brackett’s Landing beach Sunday afternoon for a New Year’s Day tradition in Edmonds — taking a dip in the chilly waters of Puget Sound.

Sponsored by the Edmonds Uplift Society, the 15th annual Polar Bear Plunge was held at the foot of Main Street just north of the Edmonds-Kingston ferry terminal. The festivities began with a pre-function at Daphnes Bar, followed by a march down Main Street to the beach.