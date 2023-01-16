Issues affecting city in 2023 topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting Jan. 23

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) is hosting a community discussion Monday, Jan. 23 on issues affecting Edmonds.

Topics include:

What the city is doing well

Challenges facing Edmonds and

City issues you believe should be addressed.

In addition to providing an opportunity for a community discussion, ECR said it will use the ideas shared to plan future programs.

The meeting will be from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center 1st floor — The Studio — 220 Railroad Ave. Visit the website here to register. A Zoom link for those attending online will be sent prior to the presentation.