“It’s a travesty’: Thieves steal two Varnau sculptures

Thieves struck in the early hours of Jan. 22 in Auburn, stealing a bronze sculpture by Edmonds artist David Varnau from the steps of the city’s community center.

The sculpture was one of several castings of Joie de Vivre (Joy of Life) depicting a young girl standing on tiptoes with her arms outstretched in an exuberant expression of the pure joy of living –and was the second of two recent thefts of this particular Varnau work.

The remaining castings are on the state capitol campus in Olympia, with a private collector in Montana, and — most familiar to Edmonds residents — in front of Kelnero Café on Main Street. The model for the work was Varnau’s 4-year-old granddaughter Abigail.

“The thieves left only sawed-off remnants of the feet behind,” explained Varnau. “Without the feet it’s worthless, and turns a sculpture valued at roughly $10,000 into about $300 worth of scrap bronze.”

This was the second theft of this particular sculpture in recent weeks. The first was from the property of a private collector in Redmond who had it mounted at the entrance to his driveway. In both cases, the thieves’ M.O. was the same — cutting it off just above the toes — suggesting that the same thieves may be responsible for both crimes.

“It would have been easier for them to cut the legs a bit higher where there’s less metal,” Varnau added, “but by cutting lower they gained an extra few pounds of bronze. Bronze is soft, and a Sawzall tool with a metal cutting blade make quick work of it.

“It’s a travesty, there’s no way around it,” continued Varnau. “I see this as a breakdown of the social contract, part of which is an assumption of trust in people’s good will in displaying a sculpture worth thousands of dollars. Art in the public view creates an identity for the community, a reference point. I’ve heard many comments over the years from citizens about how walking by the Joie de Vivre on Main Street lifts their spirits. To have something like this disappear suddenly is an affront to the community.”

This is being felt right now in Auburn as the community comes to grips with the loss.

“Everyone here is so disappointed,” said City of Auburn Arts Coordinator Allison Hyde. “Visitors to the community center frequently remark on how just seeing it makes them happy. It’s such a shock to have this a beloved sculpture so brazenly stolen.”

“We’re actively investigating this case,” said Auburn Police spokesperson Kolby Crossley. “Detectives are analyzing surveillance video and following up on several other leads, but because this remains an active investigation we’re unable to release additional details at this time. We have posted surveillance photos on our Facebook page of the suspected vehicle, used in the crime, a blue Dodge Challenger, and are asking for help from the public.”

— By Larry Vogel