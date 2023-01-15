Landscape maintenance among topics on Woodway council Jan. 17 meeting agenda

A discussion regarding landscape maintenance is among the items on the Woodway Town Council meeting agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 17.
There will also be two opportunities for public comment.
The meeting will take place at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. The meeting will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 786 590 472#.
The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.