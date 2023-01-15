Landscape maintenance among topics on Woodway council Jan. 17 meeting agenda

A discussion regarding landscape maintenance is among the items on the Woodway Town Council meeting agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 17.

There will also be two opportunities for public comment.

The meeting will take place at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. The meeting will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 786 590 472#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.