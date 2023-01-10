Letter to the editor: Difficulties with household support grants

Editor:

How hard should it be to get city COVID- relief household support grants?

For me, it seems very difficult. My journey started more than three years ago with following a link, but I either missed my response or never got one. The next year I applied again, and again I got no response, but a commenter suggested looking in my spam folder — guess what, there was just one email — not from the city. I chose not to follow up although I probably would still have met requirements. Last October, I applied again after seeing a flyer sent out by the city promoting the program. I did get a response, filled out additional information and did an e-sign but never heard from them. I reached out three times over two months with no meaningful response.

Well it is now January and no followup. Just checked the city website and it says the program has been suspended. How much effort did city employees need to give to receive help during COVID? That would be none, but I digress. I guess at this point there is no redress except a city official getting involved and asking how hard their proxies worked to make sure the people needing help received it.

I find this to be failure of government and their proxies to deliver proactive help in a timely manner to those in need. A more detailed version will be sent to council.

Jim Fairchild

Edmonds