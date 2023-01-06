Letter to the editor: Protecting waterfront environment at the Ebb Tide

Editor:

On April 29, 1999 the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) responded to City of Edmonds staff related to “Edmonds Bulkhead Repair” at the Ebb Tide and a proposed accessible ramp to the beach. Site maps of surf smelt and sand lance spawning habitat were included.

Excerpts from the letter:

“…the goal of WDFW is to achieve no-net-loss of habitat functions.”

“I question the value of the accessible ramp to the beach. Not only would direct habitat losses occur, but indirect losses could occur, as well.”

“Sand lance is a prey item for Chinook salmon,”

“…the cost of such a proposal may be much higher than the benefits gained by having it.”

And finally,

“Have public surveys been conducted demonstrating that this is an important component of the plan? How often would it be used? You may have a difficult time justifying the need for such a structure.”

This letter reviews bulkhead repair and an “accessible ramp.” Imagine the environmental damage done to marine life and habitat if the proposed walkway is built across the beach in front of the Ebb Tide. How much damage would be done by a barge hauling materials and equipment? How much damage in construction and how many tons of carbon would be released?

We know more now than we did in 1999 about the critical importance of environmental health to the health of future generations. It’s time to forgive our past ignorance and stop throwing money at a futile and environmentally unsound project.

Joan Bloom

Edmonds