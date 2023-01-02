Letter to the editor: Thanks to outgoing planning board members Pence and Rosen

Editor:

At the final Edmonds Planning Board meeting of 2022, we learned that two members whose terms are expiring will not be reappointed, Roger Pence and Mike Rosen. As a regular attendee, I have observed meetings over many months.

Roger Pence did an excellent job as member and Chair, filling in for Alicia Crank, who resigned in September.

I want to specifically highlight the work of Mike Rosen, the longer-serving of them, attending 109 meetings since 2018 and both Vice-Chair and Chair. Rosen is a declared 2023 candidate for Edmonds Mayor. Rosen set a high bar in all aspects of his performance, missing only one meeting in 2022. Rosen displays remarkably keen acumen, consistently separating the wheat from the chaff in discussions of complex issues. Rosen enjoyed trust and respect of his peers, which added to his effectiveness. For example:

Rosen listened to testimony about the PROS Plan (2/23/22), and made several astute suggestions in response to public input. Underscoring the importance of the Southwest County Park, he motioned to send a separate message to Council to explore all options around agreements over or acquisition of the park.

Two continuing members, Judi Gladstone and Beth Tragus-Campbell, lamented the collective loss of expertise and institutional knowledge that will result with these departures. With four vacancies, the Board will need time to get up to speed again to deal with 2023 business. I want to congratulate and thank Pence and Rosen for their commitment and volunteer service to the City of Edmonds.

Sincerely,

Larry Williamson

Edmonds