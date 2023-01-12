Lynnwood mayor issues challenge to Edmonds School District students

The Edmonds School District and the City of Lynnwood are challenging local students to propose solutions to some of the community’s most pressing issues.

Fourth to twelfth grade students in Edmonds School District are being asked to create projects that address rainwater pollution, freezing roads, habitat restoration and more. The students willing to take on the challenge will be guided by mentors in the city who work in that area of expertise.

The challenges are open to student teams or entire classes. Final submissions are due at Lynnwood City Hall by May 1. A list of challenges and participation instructions can be found here.