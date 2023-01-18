Memorial service Jan. 21 for Annie’s Kitchen founder Annie Fortnum

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 for Annie Fortnum, founder of Annie’s Community Kitchen at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23535 84th Ave. W. There will be a light lunch hosted by Annie’s Kitchen.

Annie Fortnum died on Oct. 15, said Edmonds Lutheran Church Pastor Tim Oleson. She was 91 years old.

A former nurse, Fortnum opened Annie’s Kitchen at Edmonds Lutheran Church in 2004, with the goal of providing a hot meal every Wednesday evening to people in the community. As reported in our 2012 profile on Fortnum and Annie’s Kitchen, the first Wednesday night after opening, volunteers cooked for 200 people and only four showed up. As numbers increased, Fortnum moved from feeding people every other week to every week.

Fortnum and Annie’s Kitchen have received numerous recognitions over the years, including the “Peace through Service” award from the Rotary Club of Lynnwood in September 2012 and a Spirit of Snohomish County Award from United Way in 2011.

“Annie Fortnum was a beloved member of Edmonds Lutheran Church,” Oleson said. “She had such a deep impact on this community and surrounding areas. Annie was a strong voice in this community to make sure that people were cared for whoever they were. All of the work and love she carried out flowed naturally from her deep faith. She leaves a legacy not only with Annie’s Community Kitchen but in and through all those whom she cared for and was in relationship with. Annie will be deeply missed, but she was ready to go home into the loving arms of God.”