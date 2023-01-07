Nominations open for Rick Steves’ Service Above Self award

The Rotary Club of Edmonds is once again seeking nominations for Rick Steves’ Service Above Self award.

According to the club, the award recognizes an Edmonds resident for their commitment to their company and our community — whose mix of service and citizenship can inspire us all to remember that the integrity we bring to our work and our community is the foundation upon which we build a great place to call home.”

Last year’s winner was Terra Mangum, a nurse practitioner at Virginia Mason Medicine. She and her husband Zack open their home to adolescents who otherwise have nowhere to live.

If you know of someone deserving of this award, visit www.edmondsrotary.com and find the application link under “Community.” The deadline for nominations is Jan. 31, 2023.

The winner will be recognized at an awards ceremony March 7 during the Rotary meeting/luncheon at Claire’s Restaurant. The award will be presented by Rick Steves and includes a $250 cash award and a personal memento.