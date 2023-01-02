On video: 2023 Polar Bear Plunge Posted: January 1, 2023 123 Rick Steves submitted this video of Sunday’s Polar Plunge at Brackett’s Landing beach.
Nice job Rick! Video really captures the amount of people that showed up for this event. Thanks for sharing.
