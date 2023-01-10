On video: Finding Common Ground When You Disagree — A community conversation with Monica Guzman

Journalist and author Monica Guzman visited Edmonds Jan. 5 to speak about about finding common ground during divided times. Guzman is a bridge builder who lives for great conversations sparked by curious questions. She’s senior fellow for public practice at Braver Angels, the nation’s largest cross-partisan grassroots organization working to depolarize America, founder and CEO of Reclaim Curiosity, an organization working to build a more curious world. She was a 2019 fellow at the Henry M. Jackson Foundation, a 2016 fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University and was named one of the 50 most influential women in Seattle.

Guzman’s book, “I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times,” includes examples and techniques for maintaining civil discourse despite deep-rooted disagreements.

Guzman’s appearance was sponsored by the My Neighborhood News Network family of publications — My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today — with support from the Edmonds Waterfront Center, the Edmonds Bookshop and The Vida Agency. Signed copies of Guzman’s book are available at the Edmonds Bookshop.

