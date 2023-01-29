Poet’s Corner: Home, Memories, Tribute

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group

Home

The first trip back to Karachi after my father had passed away. Winter 2018.

—-

The captain says “cabin crew take your positions for landing”

And the plane glides towards a smooth landing.

It’s a lissome and graceful descent.

How can a plane be lissome?

In my book it can.

I do what I want with the pain in my heart,

with the pen in my hand.

I feel terribly powerful and secretly scared,

with the pain in my heart, with the pen in my hand.

Descriptions delve holes in my imagination.

They can be vivid like primary colors in a rainbow or lurid,

like pieces of red pulp from my heart.

There can be an absence in my soul like the one I felt as I stared down from the dark night sky,

the lights of Karachi, as always, were like scattered jewels, strewn across black velvet,

like gems from a broken necklace.

Twinkling magic they normally were.

But this time they were taunting me.

Teasing that absence in my soul.

Who are you now?

Who waits for you?

My father will not be calling to see if I have landed or how far I am from his apartment.

My son is quiet, lies down in the hotel bed.

“Will we go to see Nana’s apartment?”

I tell him we will.

And I tell that empty part of my soul to stop stirring

to accept the emptiness of his apartment

to accept the facts.

And let the pulpy bits of my heart bleed,

into that gap in my soul.

Where they can find a new shape

of memory…

Of love and wisdom beyond measure.

The remembrance of my father,

of security.

But right now…

It’s a cool winter Karachi night,

bright lights, big city.

I feel alone.

Zeinab Masud

~ ~ ~ ~

Memories

Memories are what keep me warm

Remind me I’m human

they keep me strong

My journey started years ago

I kept getting told

“there wasn’t far to go.”

We wandered far

We wandered wide

It was never I

who got to decide

Tired now, I pause

for breath

Only to find

that they have left

I saw much of the world

Perhaps that is why

I can’t find home

Even though I try

Little bits of myself

Never feeling quite whole

Lost along the way

Distributing pieces

of my soul

So now, I find solace

As I remember, I write

Of Mummy, of Daddy

of pleasure, of plight

I write of places

that I pretended were Home

I write of race, of color,

the cruel difference

in creed

I write, I feel

Through the sweet

and bitter taste

Of Poetry.

Zeinab Masud

~ ~ ~ ~

Tribute

How can memories be complete

Without a tribute to mistakes

Most lovingly made

Quite carefully construed

The ones without whom

I would never have become right

Those years when

dark was exciting

And light just too banal

too bright

Coals: crazy, black,

simmering, more my style

Warm to the touch

Got burnt? Not really

Not quite. Not as such

Fumbled and often found my way

Fell down, bruised heart

Didn’t know what to say

Yet learnt and dealt a hand or two

Eventually realized

it was not about you

It was me, all along,

the weak, the bold

I kept me warm

I left me cold

Generous of me

to think that it could be you

Who could cause that

quite perfect pain

When all along

it was I

Me, myself, my choice

My stain.

Zeinab Masud

~ ~ ~ ~ ~