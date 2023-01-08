Poet’s Corner: Sunset Detour, 576 Typhon

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group
Sunset Detour
As I take a quiet stroll to a familiar place
I make a visit to a favorite stop
The day is quickly waning towards its crescendo
this moment seems worth a detour
Over the quiet lake, clouds erupt into color
as the fading sun hits the faraway skyline
There are hues of orange, pink, and yellow
highlighted by red, purple, and blue
The sky seems blanketed by a colorful quilt
the colors all seem to be an intricate pattern
Yet at the same time there appear to be rips
that reveals the darkening blue sky behind
The clouds refracts onto the calm water
a mirror image of the luminescent skyline
The closer you get, the larger the quilt gets
the sky soon darkens to navy blue and black
The stars begin to dimly strut their stuff
one show ends, while another quickly begins
A two-for-one is a great bargain
I’ll be back again for another sunset detour
Mark Chamberlain
~ ~ ~ ~
576 Typhon
Somewhere out past the roaming, red god of war
rotates an elliptical mass of metallic iron and rock
Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE screeches on by
jostling it just enough to rip it out
Callously it smashes into its jagged frenemies
like an inane round of bumper cars gone bonkers
Unbounded, it begins to hurtle towards a pale, yellow star
spinning end over end towards an unknown rendezvous
The meteoroid seemingly on an un-automated trajectory
meanwhile massaged by streams of plasma and particles
In the vast, inhospitable vacuum of space it rockets up to
maximum velocity with nothing to silence it
Its invite toward oblivion captured by prying, refracting eyes
who slam down the panic button to Defcon two, oh no!
Deafening questions erupt over the caeruleus, a, um marble
where is it? will it miss? how much time is left?
Gravity is like a dispassionate, turbulent master of chance
showing no consideration, regard or favorites
The meteor penetrates the exosphere, then thermosphere
before gashing the mesosphere at dizzying speeds
As the vaporizing nickel iron star pierces at cloud level
silent prayers reverberate into the immobile heavens above
The “cataclysmic” meteorite’s accident in 44,11,27,-4,3…
scraping the sides of the circular wall, into the abyss below
Mark Chamberlain
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
My name is Mark Chamberlain and I’ve been writing poetry my entire life. I joined the Epic Poets group in June 2020. I enjoy writing poetry because it’s the opportunity to express not only what you observe in life, but also the emotions and feelings attached to different experiences. In 2021, I got married and became a husband and a Dad overnight. For me, everyday is an opportunity for growth and learning new things. My family is living our best lives full of cats, flowers, veggies, and laughter…
