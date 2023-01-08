Poet’s Corner: Sunset Detour, 576 Typhon

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group

Sunset Detour

As I take a quiet stroll to a familiar place

I make a visit to a favorite stop

The day is quickly waning towards its crescendo

this moment seems worth a detour

Over the quiet lake, clouds erupt into color

as the fading sun hits the faraway skyline

There are hues of orange, pink, and yellow

highlighted by red, purple, and blue

The sky seems blanketed by a colorful quilt

the colors all seem to be an intricate pattern

Yet at the same time there appear to be rips

that reveals the darkening blue sky behind

The clouds refracts onto the calm water

a mirror image of the luminescent skyline

The closer you get, the larger the quilt gets

the sky soon darkens to navy blue and black

The stars begin to dimly strut their stuff

one show ends, while another quickly begins

A two-for-one is a great bargain

I’ll be back again for another sunset detour

Mark Chamberlain

~ ~ ~ ~

576 Typhon

Somewhere out past the roaming, red god of war

rotates an elliptical mass of metallic iron and rock

Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE screeches on by

jostling it just enough to rip it out

Callously it smashes into its jagged frenemies

like an inane round of bumper cars gone bonkers

Unbounded, it begins to hurtle towards a pale, yellow star

spinning end over end towards an unknown rendezvous

The meteoroid seemingly on an un-automated trajectory

meanwhile massaged by streams of plasma and particles

In the vast, inhospitable vacuum of space it rockets up to

maximum velocity with nothing to silence it

Its invite toward oblivion captured by prying, refracting eyes

who slam down the panic button to Defcon two, oh no!

Deafening questions erupt over the caeruleus, a, um marble

where is it? will it miss? how much time is left?

Gravity is like a dispassionate, turbulent master of chance

showing no consideration, regard or favorites

The meteor penetrates the exosphere, then thermosphere

before gashing the mesosphere at dizzying speeds

As the vaporizing nickel iron star pierces at cloud level

silent prayers reverberate into the immobile heavens above

The “cataclysmic” meteorite’s accident in 44,11,27,-4,3…

scraping the sides of the circular wall, into the abyss below

Mark Chamberlain

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

My name is Mark Chamberlain and I’ve been writing poetry my entire life. I joined the Epic Poets group in June 2020. I enjoy writing poetry because it’s the opportunity to express not only what you observe in life, but also the emotions and feelings attached to different experiences. In 2021, I got married and became a husband and a Dad overnight. For me, everyday is an opportunity for growth and learning new things. My family is living our best lives full of cats, flowers, veggies, and laughter…