Police ask public to help ID suspects responsible for vandalism at Edmonds parks

Edmonds police are seeking public assistance in identifying suspects involved in numerous incidents of vandalisms to several parks.

Over $10,000 in damage has occurred to several parks and restroom facilities throughout the city, often causing them to be unusable and closed to the public, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. One restroom facility and structure were the victim of arson. The suspects have also left graffiti, including hate speech, symbols and slurs.

Incident locations include restrooms and other park amenities at Brackett’s Landing North Park, Olympic Beach (the fishing pier), City Park, Hickman Park, and Seaview Park.

In the Seaview Park incident Jan. 21, three suspects were seen leaving the area in an older, maroon BMW 6 series convertible between approximately 4 and 4:45 p.m. One suspect was described as a light-skinned, black male who was with two other males. All suspects were believed to be between 16-17 years old.

If you witness vandalism or see something suspicious, call 911 right away. Police are also asking residents who live near Seaview Park to review their home video for any footage of the suspects or their vehicle. Anyone with possible video evidence or suspect information can call the EPD non-emergency number at 425-407-3999. The community can also provide tips at policetips@edmondswa.gov.