Public invited to attend Mayor Mike Nelson’s 2023 State of the City address Feb. 2

The public is invited to attend Edmonds Mayor Nelson’s 2023 State of the City address Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. The in-person event will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center and will also be broadcast live via Zoom as well as on cable television channels 21 and 39.
“The annual State of the City address gives us the chance to acknowledge the important work accomplished in 2022 and to look forward to our 2023 initiatives and goals,” Nelson said. “I am excited to hold this event in person for the first time since taking office.”
Doors will open to the public at the Waterfront Center at 6:10 p.m.
You can view the Zoom event at this link. The broadcast will be recorded and will be posted on the City of Edmonds website as well as YouTube for later viewing.
Hard pass the sooner he becomes irrelevant the better off we will be.
I will watch this. I am quite interested in what Mayor Nelson has to say about the ” State of our City” Not watching is a bad idea. Watching is informative. Hiding is what got us into this mess. I am pleased the Mayor is speaking and allowing the citizens of Edmonds to be able to easily view by Zoom or on our local TV network. Many have access to that network regardless of their TV package. I highly suggest ALL citizens of Edmonds watch what the Mayor has to say. I am surprised this is the first time since taking office but better late than never. Thank you Mayor Nelson I am very anxious to see all that you have to say.
