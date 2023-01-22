Puget Sound Regional Council seeking VISION 2050 Award nominees

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is seeking nominations for its VISION 2050 Awards program through April 1.

According to a PSRC news release, the VISION 2050 Awards celebrate efforts that are enhancing the region’s communities and natural environment while advancing equity and opportunity for all. They recognize innovative work by jurisdictions, tribes, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and other groups in the central Puget Sound region. Award nomination materials are available on the PRSC website.

The winners will be chosen by the VISION 2050 Awards Selection Committee, which will be chaired by Deputy Mayor Kristina Walker, City of Tacoma.

Nominations must be located within the four-county region of King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties and will be accepted in three categories:

On the Ground – Projects that show real-world examples of VISION 2050 in action today, including housing, mixed-use development or redevelopment, expanding access to opportunity, open space preservation, and transportation investments.

Planning Ahead – Comprehensive or subarea plans, economic development plans, climate action plans, equity initiatives, design guidelines, outreach programs, and other similar efforts that are shaping a positive future for the region.

Working Together – Cross-jurisdictional or public/private partnerships that focus on solutions or working together to tackle tough problems and advance VISION 2050. Examples include multijurisdictional work on housing affordability, environmental and climate initiatives, corridor transportation planning, or other similar efforts that make progress on long-term regional challenges.

Past winning efforts have included affordable housing developments, innovative transit services and transit-oriented development, downtown revitalization plans, and open space preservation.

VISION 2050 is the region’s plan for growth. By 2050, the region’s population will reach 5.8 million people. VISION 2050 includes actions, policies and strategies that provide a guide for sustaining a healthy environment, thriving communities and a strong economy as we grow.

PSRC develops policies and coordinates decisions about regional growth, transportation and economic development planning within King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties. It is composed of nearly 100 jurisdictions, including all four counties, cities and towns, ports, state and local transportation agencies and Tribal governments within the region.