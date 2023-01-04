Reflections on 100-year history of Edmonds Bakery

The sweet smell of fresh-baked bread floated out of the bakery at 418 Main St. in Edmonds for the first time during the second week of December 1923. The baker, F. E. Young, would never have thought that the aroma of baked goods would continue there for the next 100 years. But that is the reality, as The Edmonds Bakery celebrates its 100th anniversary on Main Street this year.

The Bakery’s History Pre-1923

The bakery actually began in 1916 when pioneer baker Fred Sticker opened the Danish American Bakery and then moved it to another location in 1917. The exact locations of the bakery at those junctures have apparently been lost in history.

Three years later (1920) Fred Sticker sold the bakery for the first time to Mr. and Mrs. G.G. Everson, but five months later he bought the bakery back. Then in December 1921, Fred Sticker sold the bakery for a second time to Baker & Deitcher, and departed Edmonds.

Henry Deitcher operated the Danish American Bakery until August 1923, when sadly the bakery burned to the ground. Two months later, the remains of the bakery were sold to F.E. Young. Space became available at 418 Main St. when The Princess Theater moved across the street, and F.E. Young opened the Edmonds Electric Bakery’s door for the first time in December 1923.

Fire, Fire, Fire!

For the next four-and-a-half years, F. E. Young successfully ran the bakery. Then tragically, on April 11, 1928, a fire broke out in the back room of the Edmonds Club, which was adjacent to the bakery in the wooden frame building. By the time the fire was discovered, it was so intense that it spread across the street, burning the top of the Princess Theater and damaging other buildings around the bakery.

The Edmonds volunteer fire department was finally able to extinguish the fire with the aid of the Greenwood Fire Department that had raced up from Seattle. The bakery was heavily damaged, suffering more than $5,000 in losses.

Five days later, Henry Chandler — the building’s owner — announced that he was going to immediately build a concrete building in the same space, and The Edmonds Electric Bakery and The Edmonds Club would remain as tenants. Approximately six weeks later, the bakery was back in business.

Sticker’s Return:

Despite the new concrete building, F. E. Young decided to sell the bakery four months later. Lo and behold, Fred Sticker again became the owner, upon returning to Edmonds after a seven-year absence. A Seattle Daily Times article dated Jan. 5, 1929 documents that Fred Sticker had owned the bakery seven years prior to F.E. Young’s entry into the field of baking.

Not surprisingly, Fred Sticker sold the bakery for a third time nine months later — to Andy Lorentzen from Concrete — and Lorentzen changed the name of the bakery to “The Bon Ton Bakery.” But as history shows, Fred Sticker bought the bakery back once again three years later (1932), and renamed it “Sticker’s Bake Shop.”

Varying from his previous short stints as the bakery’s owner, Sticker successfully ran the bakery and its home delivery service for the next five years, 1932-1937.

In April 1937, Sticker sold the bakery for a fourth and final time to G. J. Friese from Seattle, and the bakery was renamed “Friese’s Home Bakery.” Friese only operated the bakery for sixteen months, selling it to Mr. and Mrs. C. L. Usher in December, 1938. The Ushers renamed the bakery “The Edmonds Bakery” for the first time.

The Ushers operated the bakery for the next five years, selling it to Gerton Dallas and William Pakkala in August 1943. Similar to the Ushers, Dallas and Pakkala ran the bakery for a relatively short time, selling it to T.R. Ward and R.E. Carr four years later, in September 1947.

Stability for the Next 14 Years

From the autumn of 1947 until January 1961, Ward and Carr ran the bakery successfully for the longest period in the bakery’s history. During their tenure, the City of Edmonds apparently tried varying approaches to attract people to the downtown area. Around the Christmas season of 1959, the city ran a 45-day experiment. Main Street from Third Avenue eastward to Fifth Avenue was blocked off to create a “walking mall.” The goal was to provide shoppers access to the shops, stores and restaurants in the area without having to worry about traffic. Signs were placed at the ends of the blocked-off area, denoting “Welcome to Edmonds: Visit Washington’s First City Walking Mall.”

Reactions from customers and merchants to the experiment varied greatly. T.R. Ward, one of the owners of the Edmonds Bakery, was quoted as saying, “I think it will hurt business in the long run. I don’t think people will want to walk a block or two on rainy days carrying packages.” Apparently he was right, as the city did not move forward with the idea.

In January 1961, Ward and Carr sold the bakery to Harry Bentz. Bentz had previously been the plant superintendent at The Grandma’s Cookie Company in Seattle. The sale was announced in the Edmonds Tribune Review on Jan. 9 via a combined announcement and advertisement.

Returning to the pattern of somewhat shorter ownerships, Bentz sold the bakery five years later (April 1966) to Eric Savage. Savage was a well-known person within the baking community, as he had previously owned bakeries and was a baker within the Tradewell Stores.

Eric Savage ran the bakery for the next five-and-a-half years. At that juncture, he unfortunately suffered a severe heart attack. With the aid and assistance of other bakers who had worked with him, the bakery was sold to Joe and Carol Erga in the autumn of 1972.

At that point, the bakery on Main Street was celebrating its 50th anniversary, despite having multiple owners and name changes. But that was not to be the case for the next 50 years. Since 1972, the bakery’s name has remained the same, and there have only been two owners.

The Bakery Becomes THE Place to Meet:

Just as Joe and Carol Erga were taking over the bakery in 1972, Edmonds was beginning a beautification project of downtown. The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, along with local businessman J. Ward Phillips — who paid for most of the paint and labor — were painting many of the storefronts in downtown Edmonds. The Edmonds Bakery and the tavern next door were two of the first buildings to be painted.

The Ergas’ operation was truly a family affair. Joe, who had a lot of bakery experience, was the lead baker working alongside a number of assistants. His wife Carol, who had worked previously as a baker in the Edmonds School District, worked in all areas of the bakery.

Their daughters Barbara and Crystal also worked in the bakery. Around 1985, Barbara painted a new sign and wall panels that adorned the bakery’s exterior for many years.

Under the Ergas’ management the Edmonds Bakery became “the place” to meet as recounted in multiple articles of the time. In an article published in the Edmonds Enterprise dated April 19, 1978, there were numerous comments to this affect:

“Everybody who is anyone is down here before nine in the morning.”

“More deals are made in here….lawyers bring in their clients, and real estate salesman meet their buyers here.”

“You can come in and read the paper and get the scuttlebutt on what’s happening in town while you have a cup of coffee and a donut.”

Additionally, the bakery became one of the favorite places to take a field trip if you were a student in the Edmonds School District. Students always left with a variety of baked goods while learning about the bakery profession.

Rosalynn: A Hometown Hero

During the first years of the 1980s, Edmonds fell in love with Rosalynn Sumners, a hometown girl who was the U.S. National Champion figure skater in 1982 and 1984. She was also the world champion in 1983 and the silver medalist in the 1984 Winter Olympics.

The bakery proudly displayed an image of Rosalynn in their front window along with signs stating “I Love Roz” as she competed in the Olympics. The bakery continued to be the main place to meet and revel in Rosalynn’s accomplishments.

As time passed, the bakery continued to be a key pillar in the community and it expanded its business to provide fresh baked goods to local businesses and restaurants.

The Variety Of Baked Goods

The Seattle Times ran a column in the mid-1980s entitled “Eat On Your Feet.” In their Sept. 21, 1986 issue they featured locales in Edmonds, and the Edmonds Bakery was one of the establishments highlighted. The article stated: “On your way to the ferry dock, or the beach adjacent to it, you’ll pass The Edmonds Bakery, 418 Main Street. It looks like an old fashion bakery; the baker, Joe Erga in his whites, takes a morning break and sits in the corner chatting with a customer.

In the pastry case are rows of cookies that look like the ones grandma used to make, alongside muffins, large cinnamon crispies, and little pastry pockets filled with apples. Get a dozen cookies ($2) (don’t miss the molasses crinkles, the peanut butter cookies or the tiny chocolate sandwich cookies shaped like dolls).”

After this 1986 Times article was published, the Ergas carried on the tradition and quality they had established for seven more years. In August 1993, after more than 20 years of serving the Edmonds community, the Ergas retired and turned the reins of the bakery over to Ken Bellingham.

Building Upon the Tradition and Legacy

When Ken Bellingham took over the day-to-day operations of the bakery, he continued to use many of the same recipes and processes that the bakery’s customers had come to enjoy. Of course, over the past 30 years some things have changed.

Certainly today’s customers continue to enjoy the fresh baked goods that are baked every day by Ken and his son Joe. But in addition to the daily fare, the bakery has become known as the place to go to get specially designed cakes. It is estimated that Ken bakes over 200 specialty cakes every year. They range from fairly simple to elaborate birthday cakes; cakes for corporate events, graduations, anniversaries, commemorations and, of course, beautiful wedding cakes.

One of the other unique attractions to the bakery is the amazing collection of cookie jars that Ken has collected over the years. The cookie jars are displayed on the shelves surrounding the front of the bakery. There are an estimated 250 to 300 unique jars on display, with some of them dating back possibly as far as the late 1930s or early 1940s.

On March 13, 2003, the Edmonds Beacon ran an article chronically a portion of the then-existing collection. In the article, Ken explained, “I wanted to make the bakery a fun place to come to, and my wife Sandra suggested the cookie jars. We bought some Christmas cookie jars and thought we would sell them, but we just kept them. Now I don’t part with any of them.” As the years have passed, the collection has grown and become more diverse. You can see cookie jars depicting cartoon characters, movie stars, automobiles and motorcycles — and more. Originally, the goal was to have a thousand unique cookie jars, but the bakery simply doesn’t have enough shelf space for that many.

As the years have passed, the bakery has had a number of additional complimentary articles written about it, including Seattle Times beat writers; as well as John Owens and Joanne Peterson for the Beacon.

But the bakery also got caught up in an unfortunate incident in 2019. In that polarizing year, then-President Trump’s immigration policies were forefront in the news. When a Valentine’s Day cookie with the words “Build The Wall” inscribed on it was accidently put out in the pastry case, and seen by a customer, it generated community controversy.

Ken Bellingham stated that the Valentine cookie was meant as a joke between family members with different political leanings, and was not supposed to be sold to the public. People on both sides of the political aisle quickly jumped onto the issue, and the bakery received considerable attention from local, regional and national media who represented both critics and proponents.

A Long and Lasting Legacy

Today, as the bakery enters its 100th year, people come into the business, marvel at the cookie jars and point out the ones that their mother, grandmother or they had as a child. Young children accompanied by their parents often sit down in the booths, and point out cookie jar characters they recognize while munching on a freshly baked cookie.

But the allure of the bakery for many of us is its rich and enduring history. It is truly a testament of its quality and uniqueness.

You can still see the original hardwood floors in the back that were installed after the 1928 fire destroyed the original wooden building. You can also look at the historical photos and other pieces of memorabilia that have been a part of the bakery’s history over the last 100 years.

Just imagine the conversations that went on inside the walls of the bakery during the good and bad times of the past century. If the walls could only talk!

Of course, it doesn’t hurt to experience the sweet smell of fresh-baked bread, or taste some of the delicious fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, Danish, apple fritters, maple bars and the bakery’s famous “chicken bones” as you reflect on this wonderful place’s rich history.

— Researched and written by Edmonds resident Byron Wilkes. Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum, the Edmonds and Lynnwood libraries, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, the archives of The Seattle Times and the Edmonds Beacon, Carol Erga, and Ken and Joe Bellingham for their assistance in this year-long research project.