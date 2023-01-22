Registration now open for spring 2023 parent leadership training course

Registration is open for the free, virtual Spring 2023 Parent Leadership Training Institutes in English and Spanish.

The 12-week course sponsored by the nonprofit Washington Family Engagment covers different topics to encourage parents or anyone in contact with children, whether through work or care, to become actively involved in their communities and schools. Participants learn leadership and public speaking skills and how to understand and navigate systems. In addition, they develop a community project to benefit their schools or communities as part of their graduation requirement.

These courses are the equivalent of a college quarter and, upon completion, participants earn five elective credits for community college.

Classes begin Saturday, Feb. 25 and continue every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Here are the direct links to register.

English: https://plti-spring-2023.eventzilla.net

Spanish: https://plti-primavera-2023.eventzilla.net

Graduation will take place on Saturday, May 20 at the Washington State Capitol.