Scene in Edmonds: A lucky day

Photographer Dave Govan said Wednesday was his lucky day as he spotted both male and female pileated woodpeckers on the same tree, located on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.