Scene in Edmonds: Bird life Posted: January 23, 2023 4 Photographer Bill Ray found these birds during a rainy morning on the Edmonds waterfront. Sychronized fishing A grebe A cormorant finds breakfast. A bufflehead A cormorant drying its wings. “Cormorants stand around to dry their wings because they do not have as much oil in their feathers as the ducks do, so they can become waterlogged,” Ray notes.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.