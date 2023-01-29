Scene in Edmonds: Delights at dog park Posted: January 29, 2023 18 Carl Potter took dog Kai to the Edmonds off-leash dog park Saturday. The sun begins to set as Kai keeps watch. Potter says he stopped to tie his show and noticed two eagles in the sky, riding the thermals.
