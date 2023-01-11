Scene in Edmonds: Dog day afternoon Posted: January 10, 2023 4 Anne playing fetch with her dog Paxton. Paxton returns the ball. Dogs and their owners enjoy the day. Photographer Joe Christian caught the action at the Edmonds off-leash dog park durig a sunny Tuesday.
