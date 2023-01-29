Scene in Edmonds: Easy like Sunday morning Posted: January 29, 2023 22 Easy like Sunday morning: Tailgating on Sunset Avenue North. Sunday morning exercises at Brackett’s Landing. Taking a Sunday morning walk on Sunset Ave North. — Photos by David Carlos
