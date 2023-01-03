Scene in Edmonds: Foiling around on the waterfront

Vicki Hone Smith photographed this foil surfer enjoying a ride on the waterfront New Year’s Day. According to windfoilzone.com, “Foil surfing (or surf foiling) is the sport of riding a surfboard which has a hydrofoil attached to the board instead of a fin. This allows the surfboard to fly above the water. The surfer is essentially surfing the foil but riding the board.”
