Scene in Edmonds: From beaches to the marsh Posted: January 4, 2023 50 A furry swimmer does his own polar plunge, The Edmonds Fishing Pier with a mountain backdrop. A smooth landing at the Edmonds Marsh. Great blue herons reflecting at the marsh. — Photographer Michael Lowell went on a Wednesday morning walk that took him to Olympic and Marina beaches and the Edmonds Marsh.
