Scene in Edmonds: Historical society awards fire truck pedal car to lucky winner

A lucky 4-year-old boy received a pedal car fire engine for Christmas, after his parents Lindsay and Sean won the car during a raffle sponsored by the Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society.
The pedal car raffle is hosted yearly by the historical society to support efforts to find permanent storage for Edmonds’ historic fire engines.
