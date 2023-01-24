Scene in Edmonds: King tide — what a difference a month makes

On Dec. 27, the king tide was at 12.4 feet at 8:40 a.m., photographer Doug Parrott recalled. “The atmospheric conditions (low pressure and high winds) caused moderate flooding conditions on beaches and nearby Edmonds roads,” he said. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the king tide was at 12.6 feet at 7:22 a.m. The atmospheric conditions — high pressure and no wind — had no impact on beaches and nearby roads, Parrott added.
