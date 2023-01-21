Scene in Edmonds: Lunar New Year on the way

Photographer Sam Spencer captured one of the decorative lanterns in downtown Edmonds Friday night, marking the start of the Lunar New Year. A reminder that Edmonds will welcome the Year of the Rabbit with family-friendly festivities on Saturday, Jan. 21, coinciding with the start of the Edmonds Winter Market. Learn more here.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.