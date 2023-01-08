Scene in Edmonds: Moonlight, sunlight Posted: January 8, 2023 5 From Sharon O’Brien, a nearly full moon begins its descent at 5:28 a.m. Sunday. From Gary Olson: The sun makes its appearance Sunday shortly after the Seattle Seahawks’ overtime win.
