Scene in Edmonds: New signs on the waterfront

Photographer Bob Sears came across these two City of Edmonds parks maintenance workers working with a sign at the Edmonds waterfront. We asked the City of Edmonds for further details, and Edmonds Arts and Culture Manager Frances Chapin explained that the city installed two new signs Wednesday. The photo above shows the workers looking at options for placement, but the sign actually ended up elsewhere, Chapin said. The photo below shows the installed signage.

“One sign is the identifying plaque for the public art installation by Bruce Myers that is titled “Constellations,” Chapin said. “It includes the artist’s vision and his references in the artwork to the local environment. “The other sign identifies the City of Edmonds Waterfront Walkway Park. This sign acknowledges the ancestral lands of the Coast Salish and includes a picture of a Bufflehead Duck by local photographer Terry Olmsted. In the Coast Salish language, Lushootseed, this part of the waterfront was referred to as a place the Bufflehead Ducks frequented. A QR code on the sign allows people to listen to the name for the ducks in the Lushootseed language,” Chapin added.

The cultural services division of the city’s community services and economic dvelopment department and the parks and recreation department partnered on developing these panels.