Scene in Edmonds: New Year’s Eve reflections 20 mins ago 18 Looking south along the railroad tracks at Railroad Avenue and Dayton Street, Ed Lorah took this photo of the sky reflected in a pool of water left over from flooding earlier in the week. The New Year’s Eve sunset at Marina Beach Park, as captured by Penny Gold)
