Scene in Edmonds: Winter visitors

You may have seen these Varied Thrush (male and female) in your yard during the latest cold snap. They nest in higher-elevation forests and descend into the lowlands when their food sources get buried in snow. These photos, by Dave Govan, were taken on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.