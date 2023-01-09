Schedule announced for 5th annual Edmonds International Women’s Day March 4

Dishes from local women chefs and keynote speech from Michelle Li, co-founder of The Very Asian Foundation, are on the schedule for the fifth annual Edmonds International Women’s Day Saturday, March 4 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The afternoon gathering, sponsored by Crank’d Up Consulting and Girls On The Run Snohomish County, will be a hybrid event. The 2023 theme is #EmbraceEquity.

The event schedule is as follows:

Signature lunch dishes from several local women chefs, courtesy of FeedMe Hospitality & Restaurant Group

Above and Beyond: Honoring four local women who worked on the front lines of retail and health care at the height of the pandemic:

Rose Castano, beer and wine steward @ Ballinger Thriftway

Tina Porter Castillo: RN CCRN, PACU Recovery Room at Harborview Medical Center

Erin Ornes, manager at Brigid’s Bottleshop

Stacy Wells, server and bartender at various Edmonds restaurants

The importance of representation in the media, featuring Mimi Jung, co-anchor of King 5 Mornings, and Farah Jadran: reporter, King 5 Mornings and morning anchor, King 5 Weekend.

A Michelle Li book signing is being planned, and the book, A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food, will be available for purchase closer to the event at Edmonds Bookshop. A post-event gathering featuring local women brewers is also in the works at Brigid’s Bottleshop for those who cannot attend the luncheon.

“It’s exciting to see all of this come together,” said Edmonds International Women’s Day founder Alicia Crank. “This event had grown year after year, so much so that we’ve had to make a couple of changes. There will be a limited number of in-person general admission tickets open to the public and will cost $25. Many of the sponsored tickets will be prioritized and given to underserved girls and women in our community — the foundation for creating this event back in 2019 — for free. Virtual attendance is also free.

“None of this would be possible without the generous support of volunteers and local businesses owners, many of whom have been a part of this since day one,” Crank said. “I am grateful to all of the organizations that have signed on to support the significant milestone of Edmonds International Women’s Day.”

Cline Jewelers is the special anniversary sponsor for this year’s event, with DME CPA Group and Multicultural Association of Edmonds as presenting sponsors. Other sponsors include Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Morgan and Moss, Walnut Street Coffee, and The Agency | Sittauer Gouge Group, Rogue, Ombu Salon + Spa, Harvey Homes Team, AtWork! and Edmonds Bookshop.

Those who would like to learn more about the event can visit www.crankdup.co.