School board Jan. 10 to welcome new student advisor, discuss policy changes

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Jan. 10, meeting is set to issue an oath of office to a new student advisor, Kayla Apostol, as well as discuss multiple policy adjustments.

In November 2022, the board reviewed the district’s policy on board norms and protocols and decided to update a few clauses. New amendments to the policy include a clause for reconsideration of this policy every time the board changes, proper communication when a board member plans to visit a school and updated protocol for how board members should ask questions about agenda items prior to a meeting.

The board is also set to authorize an interlocal agreement between the State of Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) and the school district to develop procedures and engage in formal collaboration for students in foster care. This agreement will replace the current agreement the district has, which expires at the end of this month.

In addition, the board is expected to approve a policy for emergency waiver requests for school closures and a contract award to Nor-Pac Seating for purchase and installation of new telescopic bleachers at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.