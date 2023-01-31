Sheriff’s office asks for public help to locate missing Lynnwood-area teen

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Shayra Muniz-Garcia. She was last seen on Friday, Jan. 20 at her residence in the 15900 block of Hwy 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Shayra ran away from home and was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23. She has been out of contact for 11 days. Her family is very concerned for her safety because Shayra has never ran away before or been out of contact for this long.

Shayra is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with long black hair and a nose piercing. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.