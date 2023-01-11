Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee hosting MLK events Jan. 13, 15 in Everett

The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is hosting its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration, with events scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 15.

On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a march and rally, beginning at the Everett Memorial Stadium 3900 Broadway, and ending at Carl Gipson Center, 3025 Lombard Ave., Everett. There will be community resource tables and entertainment as well as guest speakers including Dr. Steven Woodard, Mountlake Terrace city councilmember and vice president of community engagement with Volunteers of America, Western Washington.

On Sunday from 3:30-5:30 p.m., the group will host a Sunday Celebration at First Presbyterian Church, 2936 Rockefeller Ave., Everett. Keynote speaker for the Sunday celebration will be Aaron Gaines, pastor of Faith Tabernacle in Everett. The Greater Everett MLK Community Choir will perform a mix of contemporary and gospel songs.

Both events are free and all are welcome. The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee’s mission is to enrich the residents of Snohomish County through knowledge of and the celebration of Black heritage.